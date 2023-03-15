2 more metro stations open for commuters

Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS

Two more metro rail stations at Mirpur-11 and Kazipara have been opened to the public on the Uttara-Agargaon route.

The station doors were opened for passengers from 8:30am on Wednesday (15 March).

These are the sixth and seventh stations of the metro rail currently in operation.

Meanwhile, the stations in Uttara South and Shewrapara will open by the end of March.

The trains will now stop at Uttara North, Uttara Centre, Pallabi, Mirpur-10, Mirpur-11, Kazipara and Agargaon.

Currently, the metro trains are running between 8:30am and 12:30pm every day except Tuesday.

The Uttara to Agargaon segment of the nation's first metro rail was made accessible to the general public on 29 December 2022.

According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the rail operation to Motijheel may start by the end of 2024, and Kamalapur by 2025.

By December 2024, the metro rail will start operation from Agargaon to Kamalapur route with 24 trains.