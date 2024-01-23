Metro passengers remain stuck in train mid-way for 30 mins as technical error halts services

Dhaka metro rail services have returned to normal following a suspension due to a technical fault today (23 January).

The service was suspended from 12:10pm to 12:40pm, resulting in train movement being halted on both sides.

The news of the incident spread fast after passengers stuck inside the train were quick to share the news on their social media handles.

From the posts and photos shared on Facebook, it was seen that a Karwan Bazar station-bound train was stuck on track in front of Dhaka's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

However, the officials of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) have not made an official comment regarding the matter.

DMTCL General Manager (Operation) Ifitekhar Hossain did not answer his phone while Director of operations and maintenance Nasir Uddin, told TBS, "I don't talk to the media. You need to contact the public relations officer."

Meanwhile, MRT Line 6 project Assistant Director Tarafdar Mahmudur Rahman confirmed that he learned about the incident through social media without providing any further details.

Passengers reported that the power supply to the locomotive via the Overhead Catenary System was interrupted due to either a cable falling off or tearing.

Following similar incidents earlier, experts expressed their frustration regarding the Dhaka Metro rail's Overhead Catenary System, which is a backdated and risky method of supplying power to locomotives. To avoid problems and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the trains, most of the developed countries have abandoned overhead wires and adopted new methods of supplying electricity.

The unexpected closure of the services led to a huge crowd of stranded passengers at the metro rail stations.

Frustration rippled through the crowd as many queued at ticket counters, only to find that ticket sales were temporarily stopped.