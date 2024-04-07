Urban planners oppose decision to impose 15% VAT on metro rail

Transport

TBS Report
07 April, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 07:18 pm

Related News

Urban planners oppose decision to impose 15% VAT on metro rail

TBS Report
07 April, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 07:18 pm
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Institute for Planning and Development (IPD) has opposed the National Board of Revenue's (NBR) decision to impose 15% VAT on the Dhaka metro rail from July.

"A 15% increase in fares will put the metro rail out of reach for many low and middle-class commuters in the city. So, the IPD demands the immediate withdrawal of the decision to impose VAT on the Dhaka metro rail," the institute said in a statement today (7 April).

Claiming that the existing metro rail fares in Dhaka are already higher than many other Asian countries, the IPD said, "Dhaka metro rail has a daily passenger transport capacity of 5 lakh but now about 3 lakh passengers are using it. So, the proposal to increase fares might curtail the metro rail's use."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It further said, "The NBR's rationale for levying VAT on metro rail that 'all tax cuts should be reduced as per International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions' is not correct and therefore unacceptable. 

"The IPD feels that oversimplification and misuse of IMF policy in public transport like metro rail is not desirable at all."

Bangladesh / Top News

IPD / Institute for Planning and Development (IPD) / Metro Rail / Dhaka metro rail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

8h | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

8h | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

7h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Raising the tax-free ceiling in Bangladesh: A balancing act

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

4h | Videos
Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

6h | Videos
Why are South Asians participating in the Russia-Ukraine war?

Why are South Asians participating in the Russia-Ukraine war?

43m | Videos
What is the future of the farmers' movement in India?

What is the future of the farmers' movement in India?

8h | Videos