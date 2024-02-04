Metro rail service resumes after around 1 hour's suspension

Metro rail services resumed after a temporary suspension of one hour caused by a "technical glitch."

"After a shutdown of one hour and 10 minutes due to a lack of voltage in the Overhead Catenary System (OCS) on the Pallabi section, metro rail services have now resumed," DMTCL Public Relations Officer Trafdardar Mahmudul Rahman said.

The train was stopped from 2:40pm on Sunday (4 January).

The suspension of metro services caused immense suffering for passengers.