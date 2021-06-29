2 minor kids found dead in Brahmanbaria

Police have recovered the bodies of two children from Bijoyanagar upazila of Brahmanbaria, who had gone missing on Monday.

The bodies of the missing children were recovered from Koillar Beel in Dalpa village of Ichapura union in the upazila on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Md Hossain, 7, son of Jahangir Alam of Dalagram and Morsalin, 6, son of Touhid Miah of the same village.

Citing the families of the victims, Bijoynagar Police Inspector (investigation) Faisal Ahmed said, "Hossain and Morsalin went to play with other children near the beel close to the house on Monday morning. But they did not return home afterwards. The matter was informed to the police later in the evening."

Locals spotted the bodies in the morning and informed police.

Later, they recovered the bodies.

There were no signs of injuries on the bodies of the victims.

The bodies were then sent to the district Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.