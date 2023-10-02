2 dealers arrested with 406 Phensedyl bottles in Jhenaidah

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 05:17 pm

2 dealers arrested with 406 Phensedyl bottles in Jhenaidah

The police also seized the microbus they were travelling in

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 05:17 pm
Three drug peddlers arrested from Maheshpur upazila in Jhenaidah on 1 October 2023. Photo: TBS
Three drug peddlers arrested from Maheshpur upazila in Jhenaidah on 1 October 2023. Photo: TBS

Police arrested two drug peddlers with 460 bottles of Phensedyl from Maheshpur upazila in Jhenaidah.

Masum Moral and Imran Nazir, hailing from Jashore, were arrested Sunday night from Gurdah Bazar area bordering Maheshpur upazila, said Superintendent of Jhenaidah Police Azim-ul-Ahsan during a press briefing on Monday.

The police regularly conduct searches of suspected vehicles and persons by setting up checkposts to recover drugs and maintain law and order. In continuation of that, a suspected microbus was stopped and searched at a check post at Gurdah Bazaar of Maheshpur Upazila on Sunday night, said the police official.

At that time, 406 bottles of Phensedyl were recovered from 3 sacks behind the car. The Phensedyl along with the car's estimated value is Tk125,000 including the car. A case has been filed under the Narcotics Control Act at Maheshpur police station against the arrested accused, said the superintendent Azim-ul-Ahsan.

Additional Superintendent of Police Imran Zakaria, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Obs) Raju Ahmed, Additional Superintendent of Sadar Police Mir Abidur Rahman, and Detective Branch of Police OC Shaheen Uddin were also present at that time.

