2 arrested while trying to traffic 34 Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 11:39 am

Rafiqul said that the police station is preparing a case against the detainees.

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Police rescued 34 Rohingyas, including women and children, while they were "gathered for trafficking" in Cox's Bazar on Sunday (13 August).

They also detained two people from the spot on suspicion of being involved in the trafficking.

Cox's Bazar Sadar police station OC Md Rafiqul Islam said that the names and identities of the two traffickers detained could not be ascertained yet.

However, among those rescued, 8 men, 10 women and 16 children were all Rohingya refugees from various camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf. The age of these children is 1 to 5 years.

OC Md Rafiqul Islam said that on Sunday night, the police got information that some people of an organised trafficking gang gathered the Rohingyas at the central bus terminal area of Cox's Bazar city. Later, when police reached the spot around 8:30pm, 3-4 of the gang tried to run away after realising the presence of the police. During the chase, people arrested two people. Thirty four scattered Rohingyas were later rescued after searching the spot.

The OC said, "The people of the organised trafficking gang brought the rescued Rohingyas from the camp in various vehicles. These Rohingyas were rounded up for the purpose of trafficking."

Rafiqul said that the police station is preparing a case against the detainees.

