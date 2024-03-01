Baily Road fire: 3 including Kacchi Bhai manager detained

Fire service members trying to douse the fire that broke out in a building in Dhaka’s Baily Road on 29 February 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Fire service members trying to douse the fire that broke out in a building in Dhaka’s Baily Road on 29 February 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Police today (1 March) detained a manager of Kacchi Bhai restaurant and two employees of Chumuk Restaurant in connection with yesterday's fire at a building on Bailey Road in Dhaka that caused the death of 46 people. 

The detainees are Anwarul Haque and Shafiqur Rahman Rimon, owners of Chumuk restaurant, and Md Jisan, manager of Kacchi Bhai restaurant.

"Those who are responsible, including the building owners, will be brought to book," said Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Kh Mahid Uddin at a press briefing in Dhaka this evening.

Muhammad Salman Farsi, assistant commissioner of Ramna zone, said a case is being filed is this regard.

