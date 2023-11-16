1st Bangladesh-EU climate dialogue on 20 Nov

The first ever climate dialogue between Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) will be held virtually on 20 November ahead of COP-28 to be held from 30 November to 12 December.

At the dialogue, different issues like climate policy, climate diplomacy, upcoming COP-28, renewable energy, fuel efficiency and technology transfer will be discussed, Foreign ministry's spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters today at the weekly briefing at the ministry.

EU director for International Affairs and Climate Finance Diana Acconcia and additional secretary of Bangladesh's environment, forest and climate change ministry Sanjoy Kumar Bhoumik will lead their respective sides at the dialogue.