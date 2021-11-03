19 companies to receive 'President's Award for Industrial Development 2019'

'President's Award for Industrial Development 2019' will take place by the Ministry of Industries on Thursday, 3 November.

The award ceremony was set to be held in 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

The purpose of this award is to recognise the contribution of 19 private industrial organisations to the economy, reads a press release.

President Abdul Hamid will present the awards by virtually connecting with the event venue, Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

In a press briefing on the occasion, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said there is no alternative to producing quality products if the free market economy is to survive.

"Many companies in the country's industry are now doing well in the world market. Their contribution to the country's economy is very desirable. We want their position to be stronger," he added.

"The award is given to a total of 18 industrial establishments each year according to the classification of industrial establishments. This time, as two companies were jointly selected in two positions in two categories and only two companies were selected in one category, a total of 19 industrial companies are being given the award," said industry secretary Zakia Sultana.

BRB Cable Industries Ltd and British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company jointly took 1st place in the category of large industries.

Mir Ceramic Ltd took 2nd place, and Jaber & Jobayer Fabrics Ltd stood 3rd in the same category.

Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd and Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd took 1st and 2nd place respectively in the medium industry category.

Coco-Tex Ltd and Crimson Rosella Sea Jude Ltd stood 3rd jointly.

In the small industry category, Promi Agro Foods Ltd came 1st.

Madhobdi Dyeing Finishing Mills Ltd came 2nd, and APS Holding Ltd came 3rd.

On the other hand, in the micro-industry category, Moscow Dairy Enterprise came 1st, Khan Bakelite Products came 2nd, and Raven Agro Chemicals came 3rd.

CORR-The Loot Works came 1st in the cottage industry category, and Samsunnahar Textile Mills came 2nd.

In the hi-tech industry category, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ling came 1st, Information Technology Consultants Ltd came 2nd, and Summit Communications Ltd came 3rd.

To encourage entrepreneurship and creativity in the private sector, the 'Guidelines for Awarding the President's Industrial Development Award 2013' was formed in 2013.

Then in 2015, for the first time, the best 12 industrial entrepreneurs were awarded the 'President's Award for Industrial Development'.

Following this, the Ministry of Industries is set to present the 'President's Award for Industrial Development 2019' for the fifth time.