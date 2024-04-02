Egypt President El-Sissi sworn in for a third 6-year term after running virtually unopposed

World+Biz

AP/UNB
02 April, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 05:36 pm

Related News

Egypt President El-Sissi sworn in for a third 6-year term after running virtually unopposed

AP/UNB
02 April, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 05:36 pm
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi attends a meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in Cairo, Egypt on September 14, 2023. KHALED DESOUKI/Pool via REUTERS
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi attends a meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in Cairo, Egypt on September 14, 2023. KHALED DESOUKI/Pool via REUTERS

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt was sworn in for a third six-year term on Tuesday after being re-elected in a December vote in which he faced no serious challengers.

El-Sissi took the oath of office before parliament, which convened in the new administrative capital in the desert outside Cairo.

El-Sissi won 89.6% of the vote in the December election, with turnout of 66.8% more than 67 million registered voters. He ran against three virtually unknown opponents. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The vote was overshadowed by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on Egypt's eastern border, which has threatened to expand into wider regional turmoil.

El-Sissi was first elected as president in mid-2014, then reelected in 2018. A year later, constitutional amendments, passed in a general referendum, added two years to el-Sissi's second term, and allowed him to run for a third, six-year term.

His victory in this latest election was widely seen as inevitable. His three opponents were marginal political figures who were rarely seen during the election campaign.

 

Top News

Egypt / President / re-election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Liverpool&#039;s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is among the several players fasting during Ramadan. Photo: AFP

Balancing faith and sports: How players fast during Ramadan

13m | Features
The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

4h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

9h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

48m | Videos
Israel's decision to ban Al Jazeera concerned US

Israel's decision to ban Al Jazeera concerned US

1h | Videos
Batteries are damaging the environment

Batteries are damaging the environment

3h | Videos
Yummy Kulfi Malai

Yummy Kulfi Malai

4h | Videos