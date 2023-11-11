1,813 opposition men arrested in Dhaka since 28 October

A total of 1,813 leaders and activists from various opposition parties have been arrested since BNP's grand rally in the capital on 28 October.

The arrests were made in connection with 131 cases filed at different police stations in Dhaka, as per data from the police headquarters provided by Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

On 28 October, clashes erupted between the members of the police, the ruling Awami League, and the BNP, leading to the latter halting their rally midway. Subsequently, the country has experienced a surge in violence, marked by the BNP and other opposition parties' implementing hartals and blockades in multiple phases.

BNP and other opposition parties have announced a two-day blockade scheduled to commence on Sunday.

26 arrested in connection with arson, vandalism, sabotage: RAB 

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a total of 26 people involved in car vandalism, arson and vandalism from different parts of the country, the elite force said in a press statement on Saturday.

Since 28 October, RAB has arrested a total of 350 people involved in violence and sabotage in different parts of the country, added the press statement

