14 more deaths reported at RMCH Covid unit 

Fourteen people died at the Covid-19 ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Five of the deceased were coronavirus positive while nine others had Covid symptoms.

Among the deceased, six hailed from Rajshahi, four from Chapainawabganj, three from Nagaon and one from Natore.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said 65 new patients were admitted to the Covid-dedicated unit in the last 24 hours.

At present, a total of 423 people are receiving treatment in RMCH against 357 beds available for Covid-19 patients.

According to the results from two PCR labs in Rajshahi, the latest detection rate in the district is 29.75%.

