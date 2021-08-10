21 more deaths at RMCH Covid unit

In the last 24 hours, 21 more people have died of Covid-19 and symptoms in the Covid-dedicated unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said that five of the deceased were infected with Covid-19, while 14 died with symptoms. Two of them however tested negative and died due to other complications.

Among the 21 deceased, 10 were hailed from Rajshahi, four each from Pabna and Naogaon, two from Chapainawabganj and one from Natore.

The Director of RMCH further said that 43 people have been admitted to RMCH in the last 24 hours. At present, 380 patients are admitted in RMCH against 513 Covid-19 dedicated beds.

Meanwhile, the infection rate in Rajshahi was 23.10% after 88 samples came back positive against 381 tests conducted in two PCR labs in Rajshahi.