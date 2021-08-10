21 more deaths at RMCH Covid unit

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 11:46 am

Related News

21 more deaths at RMCH Covid unit

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 11:46 am
21 more deaths at RMCH Covid unit

In the last 24 hours, 21 more people have died of Covid-19 and symptoms in the Covid-dedicated unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said that five of the deceased were infected with Covid-19, while 14 died with symptoms. Two of them however tested negative and died due to other complications.

Among the 21 deceased, 10 were hailed from Rajshahi, four each from Pabna and Naogaon, two from Chapainawabganj and one from Natore.

The Director of RMCH further said that 43 people have been admitted to RMCH in the last 24 hours. At present, 380 patients are admitted in RMCH against 513 Covid-19 dedicated beds.

Meanwhile, the infection rate in Rajshahi was 23.10% after 88 samples came back positive against 381 tests conducted in two PCR labs in Rajshahi.

Top News

RMCH / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

16h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

16h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership