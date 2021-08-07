Covid-19: Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Chattogram log 32 deaths

Rajshahi Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions have collectively reported thirty-two Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours between Friday and Saturday morning.

Among them, twelve people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours, four of who were coronavirus positive and five died with Covid symptoms.

The rest of them, however, tested negative for the virus.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said, "These people have died between Friday 7am and Saturday 7am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, three hailed from Rajshahi, two each from Chapainawabganj, Pabna, Kushtia, and one each from Naogaon, Natore and Sirajganj.

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 407 against 513 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 43 patients in the last 24 hours.

The infection rate was 30.21% in Rajshahi.

Meanwhile, Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) has reported twelve more deaths between Friday and Saturday.

Three of the deceased were coronavirus positive while nine others had Covid symptoms.

MMCH Covid unit focal person Dr Mohiuddin Khan Moon confirmed and said, "There are currently 497 patients admitted in the corona Unit as against 230 seats. Of these, 22 patients are in the ICU. 47 have been newly admitted and 61 have recovered from Covid-19."

Meanwhile, in Mymensingh, a total of 466 samples were tested and 137 were positive.

On the other hand, eight people have died in Chattogram from Covid-19, according to the civil surgeon's office.

Among the deceases, three were from Chattogram city and five others hailed from different upazilas of the district.

In Chattogram, a total of 89,588 people contacted the virus including 2,714 in the last 24 hours. By far, 1,044 people have died from Covid-19.

The coronavirus infection rate in the district currently stands at 29.50%.