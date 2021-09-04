Over 100 Openbill storks killed in RMCH

More than 100 baby Openbill storks (Shamukkhol) have died as a result of cutting down trees at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) premises on Saturday.

The incident took place around 5pm. According to witnesses, workers cut down two trees on the hospital premises to construct a hospital sewage drain.

During tree-felling, over 100 Openbill Stork babies residing on the trees fell to the ground.

More than 50 died there and other injured birds were taken away by the locals.

Hospital authorities have not commented on the incident. However, birdwatchers and animal lovers condemned the action.