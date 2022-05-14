RMCH shuts down its corona unit

Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) authority has shut down its corona unit amidst sharp decline in the number of patients suffering from Covid-19 in the region.

RMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani told the journalists that they declared the unit closed on 13 May. In the previous couple of days, only two to three patients with symptoms of corona were undergoing treatment in the unit and they returned home after being cured on 12 May.

At present, there is no patient. If any patients with corona symptoms come in the days to come they will be referred to the Infectious Disease Hospital.

In March 2020, the RMCH management had opened the designated unit with more than 454 beds with oxygen facilities to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shamim Yazdani said they faced a big trouble to handle peak periods of the pandemic but fortunately the situation is normal at present.