12-party alliance initiates non-cooperation movement against govt

The 12-party alliance has started distributing leaflets to inform the public about their non-cooperation movement against the government to mount pressure on Sheikh Hasina to quit and hold the next election under a non-party caretaker government and to release all opposition detainees, including Begum Khaleda Zia.

They initiated their campaign in Paltan area of the capital on 21 December.

"The only way for Awami League to save itself is by stepping down and handing over power to a caretaker government," said Shahadat Hossain Selim, the spokesperson for the 12-party alliance and Liberal Democratic Party secretary-general at the campaign.

He highlighted the "lack of viable options for AL government" and expressed the nation's "loss of faith in its governance."

"The economy and the livelihoods of the people have been devastated by this government. The public now seeks liberation from this administration," Selim added.

Meanwhile, Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) Presidium Member Nawab Ali Abbas Khan termed Sheikh Hasina as "the illegitimate prime minister" and said "She is now known domestically and internationally as an incapable government. Soon the people will hand Awami League a guarantee card for their downfall."

Earlier on 20 December, the BNP initiated a non-cooperation movement against the government, urging its leaders and activists not to attend court hearings for any cases.

BNP is no longer directly associated with the 12-party alliance, which was once part of the 20-party alliance formed in 2012, led by the BNP. The 20-party alliance had been inactive since the 2018 national election.

However, in December 2022, a new coalition emerged, composed of 12 components from the former 20-party alliance, excluding BNP, Jamaat.

The 12 parties in the alliance are – Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) led by Chairman Mostafa Jamal Haider, Bangladesh Kalyan Party led by Maj Gen (retd) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim Bir Protik, Bangladesh Labour Party led by Dr Mustafizur Rahman Iran, Bangladesh Jatiya Dal led by Syed-Ehsanul Huda, NDP led by K M Abu Taher, LDP led by LDP Shahadat Hossain Selim, Bangladesh Muslim League led by Advocate Zulfikar Bulbul Chowdhury, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh led by Mufti Mohiuddin Ikram, Islami Oikyajote led by Maulana Abdur Rakib, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal led by Nurul Islam, Bangladesh Islamic Party led by Advocate Abul Kasem, Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (JAGPA) led by Barrister Tasmia Pradhan.