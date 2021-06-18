12 more die at RMCH Covid unit

Twelve people died at the Covid-19 ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours.

Of the thirteen deceased, six were coronavirus positive and five had Covid-19 symptoms while another patient died despite being tested negative.

Five of them were from Rajshahi, three from Naogaon, and two each from Chapainawabganj and Natore districts.

Forty-one new patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, according to RMCH.

A total of 367 samples were collected in two PCR labs of the hospital and 161 tested positive which indicates a 43.87 percent infection rate.

In the last 24 hours, 51 people were released from the Covid-19 unit after treatment.