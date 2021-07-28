11 fishermen rescued by coast guard from sinking boat in Sandwip

A team of Bangladesh Coast Guard has rescued eleven fishermen from a sinking fishing boat in Chattogram's Sandwip upazila.

Members of the Coast Guard's Sarikait outpost under Sandip Upazila rescued them three nautical miles south from Sarikait on Tuesday night.

According to a press release issued by Bangladesh Coast Guard, a fishing boat named FV Jihad set sail for the Bay of Bengal with 11 fishermen from Monpura in Bhola. The engine of the boat suddenly broke down around 7pm.

Another fishing boat in that area of the sea reported it to the coast guard as soon as FV Jihad started to sink after free floating for a while.

Upon being notified, the team of coast guard rushed to the spot and rescued the fishermen unharmed around 10pm from the sea.

However, the fishing boat sank in the sea.

Coast Guard East Zone Media Officer Lieutenant M Abdur Rauf confirmed the incident and said first aid and food were provided to the rescued fishermen.

Later, they were handed over to the owners of the boat.