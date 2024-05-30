Coast Guard provides free medical care, supplies in Munshiganj

The Bangladesh Coast Guard today (30 May) provided free medical care and distributed necessary medical supplies to 428 helpless, poor, distressed and children in Kandipara area of Munshiganj's Louhajang.

Medical services are woefully inadequate compared to the needs of the low-income and destitute people of the coast and char areas. Since its inception, Bangladesh Coast Guard has come forward to meet the various needs of the people of the coast and char areas, reads a press release.