Child drowns, 7 missing as boat capsizes in Teesta River

Bangladesh

UNB
20 June, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 11:27 am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A child drowned and seven others went missing as a boat capsized in Teesta River in Kurigram's Ulipur upazila last evening.

The identities of the victims could not be ascertained immediately, said Golam Mortuza, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ulipur police station.

He said the engine-run-boat with 26 passengers on board sank near the Sadua Damarhat area of the upazila around 7:30pm yesterday (19 June).

Of them, 18 managed to swim ashore immediately, he added.

Md Abbas Uddin, in charge of Ulipur Fire Service Station, said they conducted a rescue operation soon after the incident and recovered the body of a child.

Seven more people remain missing, he added.

OC Golam Mortuza said the rescue operation is underway despite strong currents in the river.

