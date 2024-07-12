Speedboat driver arrested over alleged attempt to kill Ctg-3 MP Mita

TBS Report
12 July, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 08:23 pm

Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

Police yesterday (11 July) arrested a speedboat driver in a case filed over an alleged attempt to kill Mahfuzur Rahman Mita, member of parliament for Chattogram-3 (Sandwip). 

The arrestee was identified as Abhiman Das,36, son of Dinbandhu Das of Sitakunda upazila.

Kabir Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sandwip Police Station, said, "A speedboat, driven recklessly, collided with a boat carrying MP Mita on the Kumira-Guptachara route, injuring several passengers, including the lawmaker. 

"Following the incident, Mahfuzur Rahman Sumon, president of the Upazila Chhatra League, filed a case with Sandwip Police Station. The driver of the speedboat Abhiman Das was subsequently arrested."

"We are looking into the matter and trying to find out the motive behind the attempt," he added.

When contacted, MP Mahfuzur Rahman Mita declined to make any comment on the incident.

