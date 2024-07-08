Coast Guard provides free medical treatment, medicine in Saint Martin's Island

Bangladesh

Press Release
08 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 10:27 pm

Coast Guard provides free medical treatment, medicine in Saint Martin's Island

Press Release
08 July, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 10:27 pm
Coast Guard provides free medical treatment, medicine in Saint Martin&#039;s Island

The Bangladesh Coast Guard provided medical treatment and medicine to residents of Saint Martin's Island today (8 July), reads a press release.

Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi, media officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters, said the Coast Guard ship named 'Tajuddin' conducted a medical campaign in Saint Martin Island from 10:00am to 1:30pm to provide health services.

During this time, doctors and medical assistants of Bangladesh Coast Guard provided free medical services and necessary medical supplies to a total of 242 helpless, poor, distressed people including children.

bangladesh coast guard

