Coast Guard provides free medical treatment, medicine in Saint Martin's Island

The Bangladesh Coast Guard provided medical treatment and medicine to residents of Saint Martin's Island today (8 July), reads a press release.

Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi, media officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters, said the Coast Guard ship named 'Tajuddin' conducted a medical campaign in Saint Martin Island from 10:00am to 1:30pm to provide health services.

During this time, doctors and medical assistants of Bangladesh Coast Guard provided free medical services and necessary medical supplies to a total of 242 helpless, poor, distressed people including children.