Boat sinks in Dhaleshwari River: Death toll reaches 3 with recovery of two bodies

Bangladesh

UNB
25 July, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 04:47 pm

Related News

Boat sinks in Dhaleshwari River: Death toll reaches 3 with recovery of two bodies

The deceased were identified as Rafiqul Islam, 35, son of Danej Ali and Russel, 14, son of Selim of Saturia upazila.

UNB
25 July, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 04:47 pm
Dhaleshwari River in Manikganj. Photo: Google Map
Dhaleshwari River in Manikganj. Photo: Google Map

Police recovered the bodies of two more people, who went missing after a boat sank in the Dhaleshwari River, from the Kushunda area of Ghior upazila in Manikganj district today (25 July), taking the death toll to three.

The deceased were identified as Rafiqul Islam, 35, son of Danej Ali and Russel, 14, son of Selim of Saturia upazila.

Sukumar Biswas, officer-in-charge of Ghior police station, said local people spotted the bodies in Char Kushunda area of the river, one kilometre off the spot where the trawler sank, around 1 pm and informed police.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to the local hospital morgue for autopsy.

Earlier, on Tuesday, some 50-60 people of Saturia upazila went on a boat journey in the Dhaleshwari River.

At 12 pm, the trawler sank in the river after being hit by a bulkhead while it was returning to their home.

Five people were injured while two remained missing after the boat capsized.

Among the injured, Limon was declared dead when he was taken to the hospital.

However, the others managed to swim ashore.

Police also seized the bulkhead.

 

Dhaleshwari river / Bangladesh / boat capsize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Qutub Shahi Tombs have mausoleums of the Qutub Shahi dynasty. PHOTO: TAREQ ONU

Hyderabad, the city of Nizams

4h | Explorer
The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

12h | Panorama
Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

12h | Panorama
Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos