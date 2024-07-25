Boat sinks in Dhaleshwari River: Death toll reaches 3 with recovery of two bodies

Police recovered the bodies of two more people, who went missing after a boat sank in the Dhaleshwari River, from the Kushunda area of Ghior upazila in Manikganj district today (25 July), taking the death toll to three.

The deceased were identified as Rafiqul Islam, 35, son of Danej Ali and Russel, 14, son of Selim of Saturia upazila.

Sukumar Biswas, officer-in-charge of Ghior police station, said local people spotted the bodies in Char Kushunda area of the river, one kilometre off the spot where the trawler sank, around 1 pm and informed police.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to the local hospital morgue for autopsy.

Earlier, on Tuesday, some 50-60 people of Saturia upazila went on a boat journey in the Dhaleshwari River.

At 12 pm, the trawler sank in the river after being hit by a bulkhead while it was returning to their home.

Five people were injured while two remained missing after the boat capsized.

Among the injured, Limon was declared dead when he was taken to the hospital.

However, the others managed to swim ashore.

Police also seized the bulkhead.