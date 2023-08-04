10 more dengue patients die, 1,757 hospitalised in 24 hours

Ten more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 293 this year.

During the period, 1,757 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 892 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,026 dengue patients, including 4,568 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 61,473 dengue cases and 52,154 recoveries this year.