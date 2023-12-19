10 injured, motorcycle burned in clashes between followers of Sadiq Abdullah, Zahid Faruk in Barishal

At least 10 were injured during two back-to-back clashes between supporters of Barishal-5 independent candidate Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and Awami League (AL) candidate from the same constituency, Zahid Faruk Shamim, on Monday (18 December) night.

Sadiq's followers claimed a motorcycle was also set on fire during the clashes.

Three of the injured have received treatment at the hospital after the clashes that occurred between 7pm-10pm in front of the No 7 Guchhogram Mosque in Barishal's Palashpur area.

"The law and order situation in the Palashpur area is normal now. Several people from both sides have been injured in this incident. Actions will be taken after investigation," said Fazlul Karim, additional deputy commissioner (south) of Barishal Metropolitan Police.

Supporters from both sides said the number of injured in the clash is at least 10.

Zahid's supporter Halim Khalifa said, "I was inviting people to inaugurate the AL's election office in the ward. During this time, Sadiq Abdullah's supporter Amin Hawlader confronted me."

Halim said during the confrontation, Amin asked why he [Halim] was luring Sadiq's supporters toward Awami League while fully knowing that Sadiq was contesting in the polls (as an independent candidate).

"This led to an argument, and Amin, along with a few others, attacked me. I have filed a written complaint at Kaunia police station regarding this incident," Halim added.

Following this incident, supporters of Zahid Faruk gathered in front of Amin Hawlader's house in the area, searching for him, locals said.

Around 9:40pm, Halim and his associates attacked Amin upon finding him.

At that time, Sadiq's supporters Amin Hawlader, his brother Rabbi, and Asib retaliated against Halim, causing injuries to his head.

Amin Hawlader said, "Halim Khalifa attacked us without any reason. He was spreading false propaganda in the area under the guise of campaigning for the boat.

My brother Asib was severely beaten. When we tried to take him to the hospital, the minister's supporters vandalised the yellow auto-rickshaw carrying him and set fire to Rabbi's motorcycle," he added.

On 15 December, the final day of the Election Commission's (EC) appeal hearing, former Barishal Mayor and independent candidate for Barishal-5 constituency Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah's candidacy was cancelled after Zahid Faruk filed an appeal.

In the appeal, Zahid, the incumbent member of parliament from the constituency and state minister for water resources, alleged that Sadiq concealed information regarding his dual citizenship and his wife's assets.

Sadiq then took the matter to the High Court and regained his candidacy on Monday.