1 killed as community leader's house attacked in Rohingya camp

A group of armed robbers attacked the house of Monira Begum, a leader of the management committee of Nayapara Rohingya Camp in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

Monira's sister Jamila was shot dead while Monira and her daughter Noor Fatema were shot and injured.

The incident took place at Nayapara Camp's C Block in the early hours of Monday.

The injured have been admitted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Armed Police Battalion 16 (APBN) superintendent Jamal Pasha, said that the casualty occurred when 12-15 armed terrorists belonging to the Salman Shah group entered Monira's house and opened fire.

In addition to taking legal action in this regard, operations are underway to arrest those involved.

With this, there have been 24 murders since January till now (24 April). According to the information of Cox's Bazar district police, from 25 August 2017 to December 2022, 129 murders have taken place in the Rohingya camp.