We should curb oil use, develop own energy sources

Analysis

Dr Mohammad Tamim
20 June, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 11:09 pm

Related News

We should curb oil use, develop own energy sources

Dr Mohammad Tamim
20 June, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 11:09 pm
We should curb oil use, develop own energy sources

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has created a war situation across the world. And many countries are taking up various measures which are like war-time actions.

We may also have to undertake such proactive initiatives through which the economic growth and the livelihood of the people will be protected.

If the Ukraine-Russia war lasts for a long time, the whole world will have to suffer. Already, the United States administration is under tremendous pressure as the price of one gallon of gasoline has risen to $5. Prices of oil have increased in all countries, including the European nations.

This is a new normal for the oil and gas market and it is quite difficult to predict how the market will be in the coming days and what we should do.

But, my assumption is that if the Russia-Ukraine war prolongs, the oil supply will come from Iran, Venezuela, and Saudi Arabia, which have the capacity to produce additional oil. Probably, we will not go back to the pre-war prices, but the rates will definitely not stick at the current level. The prices will drop even if the war continues for another three to four months.

Besides the transport sector, power plants are one of the biggest consumers of fuel oil in Bangladesh.

It is good news that some large coal-fired power plants are coming into operation in a few months. For instance, the Rampal 1,320MW plant will be operational next year while the one in Payra will supply to its full capacity once the transmission line crosses the River Padma. 

In the next one and a half years, we would be able to close several oil-fired power plants having a total capacity of around 1,500MW to 2,000MW, which will help us reduce the dependency on oil for power generation.

We need to increase the number of trains by reducing the number of personal vehicles to accommodate a large number of people. To reduce oil consumption, we also have to manage the mass transit facilities such as metro rail.

Apart from this, unnecessary travels have to be stopped, which is a civic responsibility. 

Use of personal vehicles will come down automatically if oil prices are hiked, as in western countries the number of trips has reportedly dropped following such measures. They are not opting for a trip unless it is urgent and unavoidable. So, we need to encourage people to reduce the use of oil.

Secondly, we need to develop our own energy resources as much as we can, though we cannot be fully self-dependent.

Petrobangla has taken an initiative to increase gas production from its own fields and claimed that it would be able to add additional 600mmcf gas by 2025.

Such activities need to be expedited to become self-dependent on energy. It would be a big support even if we can produce half of the target from our own fields.

Thirdly, we need to emphasise renewable energy as much as we can harness it from different sources even if it is a very small amount.

At present, the Bangladesh Power Development Board has imposed a cap on supplying supplementary solar energy to the national grid by the consumers. We need to remove the limitations of the rooftop and net metering projects.

Apart from this, gas conservation by efficient use in factories and power plants is important to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and consumption.

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has become a field of competition as Europe and America are rushing to the LNG.

Big countries such as China and some European countries are booking in advance for all LNG facilities that are expected to come into operation in the future.

It would be difficult to have some long-term LNG supply contracts right this moment.

But, we need to continue imports under the existing two contracts with Qatar and Oman, need to explore other markets, and have to try to increase the number of long-term import contracts if possible.

Dr M Tamim spoke to TBS Staff Correspondent Eyamin Sajid over the phone

Economy / Top News

Russia-Ukraine war / Oil / Energey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

8h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

11h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

11h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Attempts to start flights at Osmani Airport as soon as possible

Attempts to start flights at Osmani Airport as soon as possible

2h | Videos
How to figure out if someone is addicted to drugs

How to figure out if someone is addicted to drugs

2h | Videos
The tub where tree grows after only watering 4 times a year

The tub where tree grows after only watering 4 times a year

2h | Videos
Johnny Depp performing in Jeff Beck's new album, concerts

Johnny Depp performing in Jeff Beck's new album, concerts

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary