Save rivers to save Dhaka

Md Amirul Hossain
21 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 10:45 pm

Dhaka rivers receive water from Jamuna for two or three months during the rainy season. So, the flow of water across rivers must be ensured through dredging and other restoration works.

Md Amirul Hossain. Sketch: TBS
Md Amirul Hossain. Sketch: TBS

The rivers in and around Dhaka must be well taken care of in order to protect the city's environment. River protection has numerous components such as the prevention of erosion, restoration of water quality and prevention of pollution. Another very important thing to ensure is the uninterrupted water flow of these rivers around the year.

There was a time when the rivers of Dhaka received water from the Jamuna River, via the Dhaleswari, Kumli, and Ghior rivers. But these channels have been narrowed or blocked due to various reasons. Now, Dhaka rivers receive water from Jamuna for two or three months during the rainy season. So, the flow of water across rivers must be ensured through dredging and other restoration works.

If necessary and effective measures are not taken, the rivers of Dhaka will choke to death. Without water flow, rivers turn into ponds where garbage and chemicals remain stuck, which is what we are seeing in Dhaka rivers. If such a condition persists, the environment, public health and navigation — all will face a dire situation and Dhaka will become completely uninhabitable.

Another concern is the groundwater level. In Dhaka, the level is going down by three to six metres every year. Due to this, a large part of the city has become dry. Rainwater can no longer go underground due to city buildings, roads and other infrastructure. As the soil dries out, cracks can appear and soils in some places can collapse.

To save the environment of Dhaka, river water flow must be ensured through regular dredging work and the removal of polythene and garbage from river beds.

Md Amirul Hossain is a senior water resources engineer at Mott MacDonald and is working in Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100

