If we could build backward linkage, it would reduce RMG lead time

We still import a large quantity of products for backward linkages of the garment sector. If the government could incentivise building these backward linkage industries, it would be a great initiative. We would not import products if we get quality products back home. This would save us both cost and time.

Over time, the difficulties in importing raw materials and backward linkages has increased. We now import high-end products mainly to meet the standards set by the buyers. But if we can produce these in Bangladesh, our lead time will be greatly reduced.

Even a few years ago we used to import almost all products, starting from chairs and tables to almost everything else. Now, most of these things are domestically produced. Instead of electric cables, we now use busbars, which makes us import-dependent. Everything in terms of capital machineries has to be imported. If standard machineries and busbars can be manufactured completely, then we would buy everything locally.

We want to procure everything – from fabrics, to accessories to printed materials – from domestic sources. This will save us money.

However, in order to set up local industries, imports should not be stopped or tariffs should not be increased.

Then there is the matter of the "price ticket". The buyer provides the price ticket, which tells us where to source certain products from. No matter what the source is, the price ticket is printed by the buyers. There are some buyers who force us to procure from their own sources.

The import policy states that no adhesive can be imported, but we have to import adhesives as per buyers' requirement. As a result, customs does not release consignments of this product and all garment owners suffer. This matter must be looked into.

Even if the government raises the import tariff on any product, we have to make sure that it is done in consultation with us.

Shovon Islam spoke to TBS Senior Reporter Abbas Uddin Noyon over the phone.