China wants to import jute goods from Bangladesh

China today (28 March) expressed keen interest to import jute goods from Bangladesh as its ambassador Yao Wen had a meeting with Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak at latter's secretariat office.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the minister said the Chinese envoy praised Bangladesh government for the development in different sectors.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues, including the opportunity of Chinese students to study in different educational institutions in Bangladesh.

They also discussed the progress of various development projects of Bangladesh's textiles and jute sectors.

The Chinese ambassador greeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for assuming office for the fourth consecutive term.

Replaying to a question, Nanak, also Awami League Presidium Member, said China is a development partner of Bangladesh.

China is playing an important role for the development of Bangladesh, he said.

The minister hoped that Beijing will continue its cooperation to make "Smart Bangladesh" under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.