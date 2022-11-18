US VP Harris to convene leaders meeting over N Korea missile launch

US VP Harris to convene leaders meeting over N Korea missile launch

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) Retreat (Session 1) - Balanced, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth during the APEC 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2022. Diego Azubel/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) Retreat (Session 1) - Balanced, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth during the APEC 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2022. Diego Azubel/Pool via REUTERS

US Vice President Kamala Harris will convene a meeting of world leaders in Bangkok on the sidelines of a regional summit to discuss North Korea's missile launch, a White House official said on Friday.

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan. The official said Harris will be joined by top leaders from Australia, Japan, South Korea, Canada and New Zealand at the retreat on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

