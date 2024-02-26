US airman sets self on fire in protest over Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza

USA

Reuters
26 February, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 11:12 am

"I will no longer be complicit in genocide," said the man, wearing military fatigues, in a video he broadcasted live over the internet, according to the New York Times

US Secret Service vehicles block access to a street leading to the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC on 25 February 2024 after a man self-immolated there. Photo: Mandel NGAN / AFP
US Secret Service vehicles block access to a street leading to the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC on 25 February 2024 after a man self-immolated there. Photo: Mandel NGAN / AFP

A US military service member set himself on fire, in an apparent act of protest against the war in Gaza, outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The man was transported to an area hospital after the fire was put out by US Secret Service officers, DC Fire and EMS posted online. The man remains in critical condition, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said Sunday afternoon. An Air Force spokesperson confirmed that the incident involved an active duty airman.

"I will no longer be complicit in genocide," said the man, wearing military fatigues, in a video he broadcasted live over the internet, according to the New York Times. 

He then doused himself in a clear liquid and set himself on fire, screaming "Free Palestine," the Times reported.

Local police and Secret Service are investigating the incident.

Israel's embassy has been the target of continued protest against the war in Gaza. The war in Gaza has led to pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests in the United States. The protests started after 7 October when Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that rules Gaza, killed 1,200 Israelis and seized 253 hostages in a cross-border attack.

Since then, Israeli forces have waged a military campaign against the coastal enclave, laying much of it to waste, with nearly 30,000 people dead, according to Palestinian health officials.

In December, a protester set herself on fire outside the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta. 

