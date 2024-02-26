Israeli military proposes ‘plan for evacuating’ Gaza civilians

The Israeli army has presented a plan to evacuate civilians in the Gaza Strip, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

"The [Israeli army] presented the War Cabinet with a plan for evacuating the population from the areas of fighting in the Gaza Strip, with the upcoming operational plan," it said in a statement.

The statement also said that the war cabinet approved a plan to deliver humanitarian aid safely into the besieged territory.

Further details were not provided, including where the evacuated civilians would go.

The announcement comes as highly criticised plans continue for a new military offensive in the Gaza Strip's southernmost city of Rafah, where around 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge from the fighting.