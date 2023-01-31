10 people wounded in Florida mass shooting

USA

ANI/HT
31 January, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 10:45 am

Related News

10 people wounded in Florida mass shooting

ANI/HT
31 January, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 10:45 am
Police officials stand outside 12200 Chessington Drive in southwest Houston, Texas, U.S., April 30, 2021. Dozens of persons were found inside a residence in Southwest Houston, which was initially reported as a kidnapping but prompted police to look into human smuggling, police and local news organizations reported. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police officials stand outside 12200 Chessington Drive in southwest Houston, Texas, U.S., April 30, 2021. Dozens of persons were found inside a residence in Southwest Houston, which was initially reported as a kidnapping but prompted police to look into human smuggling, police and local news organizations reported. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A mass shooting in a Florida city has left 10 people wounded while two in critical condition, the Lakeland Police Department announced on Monday, according to CNN.

According to the police, a dark-blue, four-door sedan pulled up at the scene of the shooting, Police Department Chief Sam Taylor said.

"The vehicle slowed, did not stop, and the four windows went down. It appeared to be occupied by four shooters in the vehicle," Taylor said, adding, "They started firing from all four windows of the vehicle and shooting males on both sides."

The car took off at a high speed, and police are "actively looking for that vehicle now," CNN quoted Taylor saying.

According to ABC, the police responded to calls of a shooting at a location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at 3.43 pm.

All the victims were adult men between 20 and 35 years old, according to Taylor.

"We will be out most of the night trying to figure out who these individuals are in the vehicle," Taylor said.

Police found certain 'quantity' of marijuana at the scene, which indicates to police that "there was a narcotic sales or sales of marijuana going on at the time," Taylor said, adding, "Whether that is significant or related to this is unknown," according to CNN.

The chief said in his 34 years career in this department, he had never worked on a case where so many people had been shot at one time.

"This is something that doesn't happen to Lakeland," he said.

World+Biz

Florida / US / Mass shooting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

24m | Habitat
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How did mud walls find their way into urban designs?

1h | Habitat
Spotify is among the tech platforms that saw record growth during Covid lockdowns Photo: DW

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

5h | Panorama
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

16h | TBS Today
Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

17h | TBS Entertainment
General knowledge "Gravity"

General knowledge "Gravity"

15h | Videos
Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

5
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

6
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz