UK PM Johnson suffers embarrassing by-election defeat

Politics

Reuters
18 June, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 01:16 pm

Related News

UK PM Johnson suffers embarrassing by-election defeat

Since its creation in 1974, the Conservatives had comfortably held the leafy, affluent Chesham and Amersham constituency, capturing more than 50% of the vote on every occasion

Reuters
18 June, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 01:16 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered an embarrassing defeat when his Conservative Party lost a parliamentary by-election on the outskirts of London, just a few miles from his own seat.

Since its creation in 1974, the Conservatives had comfortably held the leafy, affluent Chesham and Amersham constituency, capturing more than 50% of the vote on every occasion.

However, in an astonishing turnaround, the candidate for the Liberal Democrats - a centrist, pro-European Union party - won a majority of 8,028 votes over the Conservative candidate in results announced on Friday morning.

Asked about the huge swing, junior interior minister Kit Malthouse said: "It's tough and disappointing".

"We would have hoped for a better results," he told Sky News.

The Conservative Party last month won a stronghold of Britain's opposition Labour Party in Hartlepool in north-east England, which Johnson credited in part to delivering Brexit.

But some have said the approach that is attracting traditional Labour voters in northern England has also alienated some of Johnson's base in the Conservatives' own strongholds.

Johnson's parliamentary seat is just ten miles away, in West London.

"(Voters) have been taken for granted, they feel that the Conservative Party isn't listening to them. Many of them are very happy with Boris Johnson," Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said, referring to Labour and Conservative party colours.

"Everyone's talking about the red wall in the north, they should think about the blue wall in the south"

Plans to build the new High Speed 2 rail link between London and northern England which cuts through the area had provoked much local hostility in Chesham and Amersham, while government proposals to reform planning laws, which critics fear could lead to more development in southern England, had also riled locals.

The election in the Chesham and Amersham constituency was called after the death in April of Cheryl Gillan, who had represented it for Johnson's Conservatives since 1992. At the last poll in 2019, Gillan won by a majority of 16,223 votes.

Top News / World+Biz

UK PM Boris Johnson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

6h | Videos
TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

6h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni