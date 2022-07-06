UK ministers, including new finmin, to tell Johnson to go

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister&#039;s Questions at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 6, 2022. Photo: Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 6, 2022. Photo: Reuters

A group of cabinet ministers are about to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit, including the man who has just been appointed as the new finance minister, media reports said on Wednesday.

BBC Political Editor Chris Mason said Transport Minister Grant Shapps would lead a delegation on Wednesday evening. Other media reports said that Nadhim Zahawi, appointed as finance minister late on Tuesday as Johnson's government started to collapse, would be part of the delegation.

UK PM Johnson: I will not resign

Zahawi had told reporters earlier on Wednesday that he fully supported Johnson. The Times newspaper reported that Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had also told party officials that Johnson needed to go.

More than 20 lawmakers quit government jobs protest at UK PM Johnson's leadership

Asked about the reports, Johnson declined to comment directly.

