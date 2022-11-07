How US midterm election results could impact Russia-Ukraine war

Politics

Hindustan Times
07 November, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 07:25 pm

Related News

How US midterm election results could impact Russia-Ukraine war

Hindustan Times
07 November, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 07:25 pm
Photo: BSS/TASS
Photo: BSS/TASS

As US goes to polls on 8 November, there is worry as to how the results could impact the Russia-Ukraine war. Top Republicans have said that they may reduce aid to Ukraine if they win control of Congress. Some have also questioned its merits as US struggles with inflation.

Earlier last month, house minority leader Kevin McCarthy suggested that a Republican-controlled Congress would not be writing a "blank cheque" for Ukraine.

This means that if Democrats lose control of the House, it would become very difficult for US president Joe Biden to deliver aid to Ukraine as the lower chamber of Congress initiates all spending resolutions, according to US Constitution. In May Missouri senator Josh Hawley had also said that Ukraine aid is "not in America's interests" and "allows Europe to freeload".

But not all Republicans think the same as only 57 in the House of Representatives and 11 in the Senate voted against a $40m aid package to Ukraine earlier this year.

Although, US will not completely withdraw the aid to Ukraine, experts have said that the aid could be significantly slashed. But Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said that regardless of who wins, he is confident that nothing will change in US' support for Ukraine.

"I got a lot of signals that it doesn't matter who will steer… bipartisan support for Ukraine will be continued. I believe in that," he said.

Americans also support Ukraine in the war as earlier this month a large portion of Americans said they were in favour of continued assistance - 73%, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

World+Biz / USA

US Election / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

8h | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

9h | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

12m | Videos
The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

17m | Videos
Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

22h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation