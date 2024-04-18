Toll from Russia's deadliest airstrike on Ukraine in weeks rises to 18

Europe

Reuters
18 April, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 02:05 pm

Related News

Toll from Russia's deadliest airstrike on Ukraine in weeks rises to 18

Russia denies targeting civilians in the war that is now in its third year

Reuters
18 April, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 02:05 pm
A dog stands on rubble as rescuers work at the site of a destroyed building during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia&#039;s attacks on Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 17, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A dog stands on rubble as rescuers work at the site of a destroyed building during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attacks on Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 17, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The death toll from a Russian airstrike on Chernihiv in northern Ukraine has risen to 18, officials said on Thursday, while another 78 were wounded when three missiles slammed into the city centre.

Wednesday's attack, which damaged civilian infrastructure in the northern city, was Russia's deadliest airstrike in weeks and prompted calls from Ukraine's top officials for additional air defence support.

Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said via the Telegram messaging app the search and rescue operation ended on Thursday morning.   

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Russia denies targeting civilians in the war that is now in its third year.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia - Ukraine / Russia-Ukraine conflict / airstrike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Red Sea has unique marine habitats, including coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds. Photo: Mike G Rutherford

The bedazzling Red Sea and a futile search for dugongs

4h | Earth
Bioplastic films are coming out as final products after multistep processing of cotton-dust cellulose. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Compostable packaging is made locally. Why is plastic still everywhere?

7h | Panorama
Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

23h | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China's growth in the first quarter was higher than expected

China's growth in the first quarter was higher than expected

59m | Videos
India's first solar city Sanchi

India's first solar city Sanchi

1h | Videos
The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

The train will run at a maximum speed of 40 km for 5 hours a day

2h | Videos
Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

Ladakh protest: Sonam Wangchuk’s demand for statehood

3h | Videos