Haley vows 'not giving up' after defeat to Trump in South Carolina

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley vowed to fight on Saturday after an emphatic primary defeat to Donald Trump in her home state, underlining the steep climb she faces to capture the Republican presidential nomination.

"I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run... I'm a woman of my word. I'm not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden," she said.