US tells staff in Israel not to travel outside cities amid Iran threat

Middle East

Reuters
12 April, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 02:20 pm

Related News

US tells staff in Israel not to travel outside cities amid Iran threat

Iran has vowed revenge for the 1 April airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus, ratcheting up tension in a region already strained by the Gaza war

Reuters
12 April, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 02:20 pm
FILE PHOTO: The US embassy in Jerusalem. Photo taken on March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The US embassy in Jerusalem. Photo taken on March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

The United States said on Thursday it had restricted its employees in Israel and their family members from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Be'er Sheva areas amid Iran's threats to retaliate against its regional adversary.

Iran has vowed revenge for the 1 April airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus, ratcheting up tension in a region already strained by the Gaza war.

"Out of an abundance of caution, US government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be'er Sheva areas until further notice," the US embassy said in a security alert on its website on Thursday. "US government personnel are authorized to transit between these three areas for personal travel."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Washington has a policy of informing all American citizens via such warnings when it updates security measures for its personnel in a country.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday Iran was threatening to launch a "significant attack in Israel," and that the US remained committed to its ally's security.

Asked about the security alert, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller noted that Iran had been making public threats toward Israel.

"We conduct ongoing assessments all the time about the situation on the ground," Miller said at a press briefing. "I'm not going to speak to the specific assessments that led to us to restrict our employees' and family members' personal travel, but clearly we are monitoring the threat environment in the Middle East and specifically in Israel."

Top News / World+Biz / USA

Iran / Israel / USA / Travel Restriction / conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

17h | Features
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/ TBS

The Eid we lost, the Eid we gained: Embraces in graveyards

22h | Features
Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

2d | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The master of making the young old

The master of making the young old

18h | Videos
How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

1d | Videos
Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

3d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

3d | Videos