Two civilians killed in Israeli attack on Syria's Damascus

An Israeli air strike targeting the vicinity of Syria's capital Damascus and the southern area left two civilians dead and "some material damage," Syrian State Media reported early on Tuesday citing a military source.

Syrian air defences intercepted missiles Israel launched at 12:15 am from the Golan Heights and "shot down most of them," the source added.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.