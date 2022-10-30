Ten killed, more than 20 wounded in explosion in Baghdad

Middle East

Reuters
30 October, 2022, 09:15 am
Ten killed, more than 20 wounded in explosion in Baghdad

Reuters
30 October, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 09:17 am
Iraqi security forces inspect the site where an explosive device attached to a vehicle detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by, in Baghdad, Iraq, October 29, 2022. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi security forces inspect the site where an explosive device attached to a vehicle detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by, in Baghdad, Iraq, October 29, 2022. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Ten people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion in east Baghdad on Saturday, according to security and medical sources.

The explosion took place in a garage near a football stadium and a café, when an explosive device attached to a vehicle detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by, the security sources said.

Most of the victims were amateurs playing football in their neighbourhood stadium.

A military statement said a gas tanker exploded in a garage in East Baghdad causing a number of casualties and security forces are investigating the cause of the explosion, without giving further details.

