Syria Kurds halt joint ops with US-led coalition after Turkish raids -spokesman

Middle East

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 05:29 pm

Related News

Syria Kurds halt joint ops with US-led coalition after Turkish raids -spokesman

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 05:29 pm
FILE PHOTO: A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds her weapon as they announce the destruction of Islamic State&#039;s control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds her weapon as they announce the destruction of Islamic State's control of land in eastern Syria, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo

The Syrian Democratic Forces, a US-backed group that helped defeat Islamic State jihadists in Syria, said on Friday it had stopped all joint counter-terrorism operations with the United States and other allies as a result of Turkish bombardment on its area of control.

Turkey has ramped up its shelling and air strikes on northern Syria in recent weeks and is preparing a ground invasion against Syrian Kurdish fighters that it dubs terrorists but which make up the bulk of the US-supported SDF.

The SDF has long warned that fighting off a new Turkish incursion would divert resources away from protecting a prison holding IS fighters or fighting IS sleeper cells still waging hit-and-run attacks in Syria.

Aram Henna told Reuters that "all coordination and joint counter-terrorism operations" with the US-led coalition battling remnants of the Islamic State in Syria as well as "all the joint special operations we were carrying out regularly" had been halted.

The Turkish bombardment - using both long-range weapons and air strikes - has frustrated its NATO ally Washington.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday that the United States was in "strong opposition to a new Turkish military operation in Syria."

Austin also said Turkish raids had "directly threatened the safety of US personnel who are working with local partners in Syria to defeat ISIS," according to the Pentagon. [L1N32Q3W8]

The US-led coalition has backed the SDF with air strikes, military equipment and advisers since 2017, first helping it wrest back territory from IS and then supporting clearing operations against jihadist sleeper cells.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder had earlier told reporters that only joint patrols had been suspended and that operations against IS had not stopped.

The US-led coalition did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters on Friday about whether more operations had been suspended.

Sheikhmous Ahmed, the head of the displacement department in Syria's northeast, told Reuters that Turkish raids in late November had disrupted operations in and around al-Hol, a detention camp where women and children affiliated to IS fighters are held.

He said humanitarian operations were suspended for several days and that some minors affiliated to IS had tried to escape but were caught.

A Western source briefed on the matter confirmed that there was "some worrying movement" in the section where foreign IS-linked women and children were held.

SDF head Mazloum Abdi earlier this week told Reuters he wanted a "stronger" message from Washington after seeing unprecedented Turkish deployments along the border. [L1N32P0PR]

"We are still nervous. We need stronger, more solid statements to stop Turkey," he said. "Turkey has announced its intent and is now feeling things out. The beginning of an invasion will depend on how it analyses the positions of other countries."

Top News / World+Biz

Syrian Kurds / Kurds / Turkey / Turkey-Syria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

7h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

2h | Videos
Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

2h | Videos
This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

3h | Videos
Wojciech Szczesny loses despite winning bet with Messi

Wojciech Szczesny loses despite winning bet with Messi

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill