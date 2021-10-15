Saudi foreign ministry says discussed Iran nuclear program with US Blinken

Reuters
15 October, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 09:55 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington and exchanged views on Iran's nuclear program and international talks on the matter, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Had a productive meeting today with my friend Secretary Blinken, during which we discussed a range of issues of common interest & concern to both our nations & ways to strengthen our strategic partnership & cooperation on multiple fronts," Al Saud said in a twitter post on Friday.

Al Saud also met the US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, and discussed intensifying joint efforts against "Iranian violations of international treaties related to the nuclear agreement," the Saudi foreign ministry said.

