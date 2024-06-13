Bangladesh needs to achieve ‘Category 1’ safety rating to resume direct flights with US: FAA

Aviation

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 06:58 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) emphasised that Bangladesh needs to achieve a "Category 1" safety rating before resuming direct flights with the United States.

The FAA attaché Daniel Jacob visited Bangladesh on 9–12 June and met the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) chairman and foreign ministry officials, reads a statement issued by the US Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday (13 June).

The meetings continue the close cooperation needed to achieve Bangladesh's goal of US-Bangladesh direct flights, said the Embassy.

According to the statement, Bangladesh needs to achieve a "Category 1" safety rating to make sure that Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and Biman Bangladesh Airlines meet relevant security requirements for direct flights.

Category 1 rating requires international safety standards and recommended practices, such as personnel licensing, operation of aircraft, and airworthiness of aircraft, in accordance with the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

The FAA will carry out an International Aviation Safety Assessment before providing the Category 1 rating after it receives a request from the CAAB.

However, the CAAB has not yet made a request, the US Embassy said.

Once CAAB achieves the rating, the US Transportation Security Administration will also conduct a separate assessment before allowing direct flights between the two countries, according to the statement.

