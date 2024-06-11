Hasan Mahmud visiting Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

Hasan Mahmud visiting Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

He will return to Dhaka on 20 June

Foreign Minister and Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Dr Hasan Mahmud meets Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan at the VIP lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as he left Dhaka on a Saudi Airlines flight on Tuesday, 11 June 2024. Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister and Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Dr Hasan Mahmud meets Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan at the VIP lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as he left Dhaka on a Saudi Airlines flight on Tuesday, 11 June 2024. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister and Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Dr Hasan Mahmud is visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to perform Hajj.

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan saw the Foreign Minister off at the VIP lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as he left Dhaka on a Saudi Airlines flight Tuesday morning.

Hasan Mahmud's wife, Nuran Fatema Hasan, is accompanying him.

On the eve of his journey to perform the Hajj, the Foreign Minister and MP of Chattogram 7 constituency greeted the people of his constituency in advance for the holy Eid-ul-Azha and sought prayers for him and his family members.

He will return to Dhaka on 20 June. 

