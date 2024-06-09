PM Hasina reiterates Dhaka's interest to import hydro electricity from Bhutan: FM Hasan

Bangladesh

UNB
09 June, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 08:19 pm

PM Hasina is currently in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay paid a courtesy call on PM Hasina at the latter&#039;s residence. Photo: UNB
Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay paid a courtesy call on PM Hasina at the latter's residence. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday reiterated her country's eagerness to import hydro electricity from Bhutan through India.

She expressed her interest when Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's residence.

"It requires a tripartite agreement and we have already discussed the matter with India," she told the Bhutanese prime minister.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud briefed reporters saying, "Bhutan is eagerly waiting to export hydroelectricity to Bangladesh." 

PM Hasina is currently in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bangladesh premier told her Bhutanese counterpart that a tripartite agreement is necessary to bring electricity from Bhutan through Indian territory and the matter has already been brought to the attention of India.

During the courtesy call, the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries came up for discussions, Hasan said.

"Both the countries have reiterated their commitment of enhancing the existing multifaceted relations," he said.

The Bhutanese prime minister thanked the Bangladesh premier for building a burn unit in his country and supplied essential drugs for one year.

He also highly praised the development of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

 Hasina said Bhutan has occupied a special place in the heart of Bangladesh as it was the first to recognise Bangladesh as an independent nation after the 1971 Liberation War.

"We're ready to extend all kinds of assistance to Bhutan," she said.

She emphasised on the prosperous use of the place given to India at the Special Economic Zone in Kurigram and hoped Bhutan will make industries there.

The PM sought Bhutanese investment in Bangladesh, said the foreign minister.

The Bhutanese prime minister highly praised Saima Wazed, daughter of the Bangladesh premier and a Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Region and mentioned her recent visit to Bhutan.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud Private Industry and Investment Advisor to Prime Minister, Salman Fazlur Rahman, State Minister, Ministry of Commerce, Ahasanul Islam Titu, PM's Principal Secretary M Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen and  Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and PM's Press Secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan were present, among others from Bangladesh side.

Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Chandra Bahadur Gurung, Ministry of Home Affairs, Tshering,

Ambassador of Bhutan to India, Maj. Gen V. Namgyel, Cabinet Secretary, Kesang Deki and Foreign Secretary

Pema Choden, were present on the Bhutanese side.

