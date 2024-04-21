'This is a red line': Israel hits out as US sanctions IDF

File Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz (not pictured) in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 October 2023. Photo: Reuters
As the US places sanctions on Israeli soldiers for alleged human rights violations against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank, a fuming Netanyahu and his government have declared the act a 'Red Line'.

The sanctioned Israel Defense Forces (IDF) battalion Netzah Yehuda are considered an elite force by Israel, and the US seems set to blacklist them, says NDTV. 

"The Israel Defense Forces must not be sanctioned. Our soldiers are fighting terrorist monsters, and the intention to impose sanctions on an IDF unit is the height of absurdity and a moral nadir [the lowest point]," Netanyahu said in a statement on Saturday night.

"The government of Israel that I lead will act with all means against these moves," he said.

Israeli ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich also slammed the US move ."Imposing sanctions on our soldiers is a red line," Gvir said, adding that the move was extremely serious and "The members of the Netzah Yehuda must be protected."

He also called upon the Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, considered a hawk in the Israeli government, not to submit before the US diktat.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in a statement on social media platform, X, came out strongly against the US plans to impose sanctions on Netzah Yehuda. "The move to sanction IDF battalion, while Israel is fighting for its existence is complete madness. This is part of a planned move to force the State of Israel to agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state and to forsake Israel's security," he said.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

